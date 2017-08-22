Corinne Olympios Is FINALLY Telling All About The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Sex Scandal

Corinne Olympios will finally sit down with Bach host Chris Harrison to tell her side of the story about what she says really happened between her and DeMario Jackson during the first day of filming of Bachelor In Paradise, which resulted in allegations of misconduct, suspension of the show’s production, and a nearly two-week internal investigation.

