Coco Austin Takes Chanel to Disneyland For the First Time, Cuteness Ensues

Coco Austin and Ice T’s daughter, Chanel, was full of joy during her first trip to Disneyland. On Wednesday, Coco shared some heartwarming snaps and videos of their little girl living life to the fullest at the Happiest Place on Earth. Not only did the mother-daughter duo get in the Disney spirit with matching Minnie Mouse shirts, but Coco’s mom even came along for the ride(s). “My mom wanted to witness her 1st visit,” Coco wrote on Instagram. “And I’m glad she was there because when I lived in California when I was young she took us every year as a tradition!” Seeing that Chanel’s first birthday party was Minnie Mouse-themed, it looks like Coco is definitely keeping the Disney spirit alive with her own little one. See every single moment from their fun-filled adventure below, and get ready to audibly “awww!”

