Can We Talk About How Amazing Millie Bobby Brown’s Skin Looks?

After seeing Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet, you might want to talk about her outfit and sunglasses. You might want to talk about her braided hair (which, fair, considering we’re used to seeing her head totally shaven as Eleven). We’re here, however, to talk about her skin because, damn, does it look luminescent.

Of course, at 13, you are blessed with the plump, porcelain skin of youth. But it’s not like Millie doesn’t keep skin care top of mind. As she shared in a viral Instagram makeup tutorial back in May, “Keeping my skin as healthy as possible is the ultimate case.” She also gave some tips, like spritzing rose water before applying primer, eating avocado for healthier skin, and taking a “less is more” approach to makeup.

Millie stayed true to her word, wearing a minimalist beauty look for the red carpet. The star wore a rosy lip color and glittery (but subtle!) blue and purple eyeliner with just a little mascara. Highlighter on her nose, cupid’s bow, and inner corners of her eyes topped it all off and gave her skin an enviably radiant finish. Bask in the glory of Millie’s perfection, ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Millie-Bobby-Brown-Hair-Makeup-2017-Teen-Choice-Awards-43874881

