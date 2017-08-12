Bye Bye, Long Ponytail! Ariana Grande Is Now Sporting Unexpected Pastel Hair

We never thought we’d live to see the day Ariana Grande wore a hairstyle other than her signature Rapunzel-like ponytail, but man, did she just prove us wrong! The singer recently shared a cute boomerang video on Instagram in which she’s wearing a pastel-purple wig with the trendiest iridescent sheen.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Not only is the wig’s color superdifferent for Ariana, but the length is also notably shorter, as it was pulled into a low ponytail that just barely grazed her shoulders. We have to admit: we’re really digging this new ‘do! Ariana is currently in Japan on her Dangerous Woman tour, and we’re crossing our fingers that she keeps this cool-as-can-be wig for the rest of her concerts.

