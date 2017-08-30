Britney Spears Wants the World to See the “Real Unglammed Me”

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Considering she has been in the spotlight since the age of 17, Britney Spears has rarely had a day where she wasn’t in full-on makeup. That’s especially true now that she has a hit Vegas show to put on everyday. But, even the pop idol gets tired of glam once in a while.

On Instagram, Britney posted a series of selfies totally free of makeup, aside from “leftover mascara” under her right eye (aka you on a Sunday morning). “On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me,” she wrote. “So nice to meet all of you! I call this my morning coffee at home look. #NoMakeupMonday).”

With her silly faces and just-woke-up hair, the 35-year-old singer looks totally at ease and confident with her bare face. #GOALS

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Britney-Spears-Without-Makeup-43949496

