Blink Once, and You’ll Mistake This Dutch Supermodel For Gigi Hadid

Iza Ijzerman is a 22-year-old Netherlands-based model who’s driving the internet crazy, mostly because she bears an uncanny resemblance to Gigi and Bella Hadid. But it’s not just her sultry pout, blond hair, and electrifying eyes that remind us of the duo. In our opinion, Iza has very similar style to both Gigi and Bella. She loves a sporty track pant just as much as an outfit complete with trendy statement sunglasses, and these are looks both Bella and Gigi can get behind.

Iza told Refinery29 she’s been compared to Gigi plenty of times before. “The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram. When I signed with Milk Studios, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,’ so that’s the moment I realized it might be true! I think I look more like Bella,” she said.

Read on to compare photos and allow yourself to decide if Iza’s more of a Gigi or a Bella. As far as we’re concerned, though, Iza’s an Iza — and she just happens to have a really great handle on fashion.

