Blake Lively Had an Unexpected Way of Communicating with Leonardo DiCaprio When They Were Dating

Talk about a throwback!

The tenth anniversary of Gossip Girl was commemorated in a deep-dive interview with the cast and creators in Vanity Fair — and revealed some interesting details about Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s short-lived romance.

According to the show’s executive producer Joshua Safran, Lively would send DiCaprio creepy pictures while on set in a way the producer had never seen before.

“When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo,” Safran said. “Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”

RELATED: The Cast of Gossip Girl: Where Are They Now?

The story comes from the brief time the show was set in Los Angeles while Lively was filming Oliver Stone’s Savages and asked for Gossip Girl to move base from New York in order to film both.

Lively and DiCaprio romped it up around Europe in 2011 and dated for a few months. They broke up later that year and the actress then started dating current hubby Ryan Reynolds, leading to even more fun pictures on both of their Instagrams.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/blake-lively-sent-leonardo-dicaprio-doll-pictures-while-dating/

Share

More Celebrity News: