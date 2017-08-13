Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Had a Cute Couples Pose Before They Were Even Dating

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the definition of a picture-perfect couple. In addition to being, you know, supergorgeous and in love, they also have a signature red-carpet pose to top it all off. When they’re not giving each other heart eyes at events and premieres, Blake always shows subtle PDA with her husband by placing her hand on his chest or stomach. In fact, the sweet gesture actually started before they were an official item. During Spike TV’s Scream Awards in 2010 (which was nearly two years before they tied the knot), the Green Lantern costars shared a moment on stage when Blake presented Ryan with his award. Since then, their cute moments together have only gotten better.

