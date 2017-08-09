Beyoncé Invites Best Friend Kelly Rowland to SoulCycle Session with Husband JAY-Z — See the Pics!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z aren’t the only ones keeping up with their workout routines.

The pair was accompanied by longtime friend and fellow former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland to a Tuesday SoulCycle class.

The parents of three wore matching cream colored sweatshirts with hoodies covering their faces — although Beyoncé’s long blonde locks were a dead giveaway as she walked out of the gym in black leggings and white sneakers.

Rowland, 36, opted for a gray Calvin Klein sports bra, black shorts, and black and white Nike shoes.

The “Run the World” singer, 35, is a fan of SoulCycle and has taken classes there various times since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter eight weeks ago.

A source close to the singer told PEOPLE in July she was “slowly starting to get back to her ‘normal’ life,” with the couple “motivating each other to stay in shape.”

The two — who also share 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — have been spotted around Los Angeles in recent weeks. The stars hit up a Venice roller rink on Friday, while JAY-Z, 47, reportedly sat on the sidelines.

The superstar couple was spotted at a local sushi joint on Wednesday during a date night — with a source telling PEOPLE that since raw fish was prohibited during her pregnancy, JAY-Z and Beyoncé made it a point to dine at their “longtime favorite” restaurant, Sushi Park.

The family is currently living in a $400,000 per month rental home in Malibu and are still looking for a permanent home closer to Blue’s school.

“Beyoncé is happy with just being a mom right now. She has no plans to work,” an insider previously told PEOPLE about the star’s current slower pace. “She seems relaxed and very happy. Everything is good with her and Jay, and they seem to have a lot of fun raising their family together.”

Via: http://people.com/bodies/beyonce-jay-z-kelly-rowland-soulcycle/

