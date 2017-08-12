Bella Hadid Has a Thing For Miniskirts, and We Don’t Blame Her

When she’s not twinning with Kendall Jenner at the beach, it seems like you can always find Bella Hadid wearing some iteration of a miniskirt. The supermodel has been making a very strong case for this wardrobe staple, proving that if it’s styled correctly, you can wear it all year round. From a neon skirt with the phrase “Handle With Care” written along the zipper to a classic denim skirt with a black bodysuit, have a look at Bella’s best looks. Then shop similar versions for your closet too.

