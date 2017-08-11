Eric Bigger may not have won Rachel Lindsay‘s heart but the Bachelorette star admits he will always care about his first love, “no matter what.”

In an exclusive interview with OK! the Baltimore native dished on his dramatic final three exit and his current feelings toward his ex-girlfriend.

To see what Eric had to say about his relationship with Rachel, click the video above!

Do you think Eric should be the next Bachelor? Sound off in the comments!

The post ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Eric Bigger Confesses He’ll ‘ALWAYS’ Love Rachel Lindsay appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/inside-eric-bigger-dramatic-bachelorette-exit-always-love-rachel-lindsay/

Share

More Celebrity News: