Bachelor in Paradise’s Ben Zorn Has the Cutest Rottweiler You’ve Ever Seen

If there’s one thing we can all take away from the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, it’s that Ben Zorn loves his dog, Zeus. Naturally, we had to see this famous Rottweiler — and we were not disappointed. Ben has some photos of his pet on his personal Instagram, but the majority of the pictures can be found on Zeus’s Instagram, zeus_the_rottie1. Zorn has been posting pictures since Zeus was but a wee puppy, and he just keeps getting cuter and cuter. Seriously, he might be the most adorable Rottweiler of all time. Take a look!

