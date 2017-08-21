Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Already Engaged?

She said yes! Prince Harry has sealed the deal with Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace sources claim.

While vacationing in Africa to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday, Harry, 32, dropped to one knee and asked his girlfriend of one year to be his princess, an insider claims:

“I heard she accepted immediately. Surely Meghan has been preparing for this, but she must have been blown away by the romance of it all.” Reveals the source

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, reportedly gifted Harry with her late sister Princess Margaret’s sparkling ruby ring — a gesture considered to be her official blessing of the union.

A palace source says that Harry and Meghan are considering Westminster Abbey as a venue, where they can follow in Will and Kate’s lavish footsteps.

“The queen is very excited,” says a source, “She says it’ll be nothing short of spectacular!”

