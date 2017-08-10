All of Shay Mitchell’s Sexiest Swimsuits Have One Thing in Common

It’s no secret that Shay Mitchell is fond of traveling. The Pretty Little Liars star is constantly uploading photos of her envy-inducing vacations and dishing on her adventures in her YouTube series, Shaycation, which has over one million subscribers.

So when it comes to gearing up for a fun Summer getaway, she makes sure to pack her go-to — and very sexy! — swimsuit style, which may not come as a total surprise after scrolling through her feed. “I’m a huge fan of one-pieces . . . I love them,” she told us. “I love bright colors, and there are so many amazing options to choose from as far as swim is concerned.”

Keep scrolling to look back at some of her best swimwear moments, then shop the looks.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

36455639,38581411,40847660

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Shay-Mitchell-Wearing-One-Piece-Swimsuits-41667749

Share

More Celebrity News: