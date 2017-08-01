Al Roker Laments About His 15-Year-Old Son’s Recent Growth Spurt: ‘I’m Like a Little Polly Pocket Next to Him’

Al Roker‘s son may only be 15, but he already has a big advantage over his father.

The Today show co-anchor and weather personality shared a photo of himself and Nicholas “Nick” Albert to Instagram on Sunday. And it looks like Al will be looking up to Nick now, seeing as his son is taller than him!

“My boy just got back from #summer #camp and grew like a weed,” Roker, 62, wrote in the photo’s caption. “What the heck do they #feed them at camp?”

Roker lamented more about his son’s milestone on Tuesday’s Today Take. “I was not prepared for what I saw,” he joked, explaining that Nick had been gone at Shire Village Camp for a month. “I went to hug him and my head was in his chest. I’m like a little Polly Pocket next to him. It’s crazy.”

“People kept asking, ‘Is he standing on a box?’ ” Roker added of the photo. “He’s not! He’s in flip-flops!”

Asked if height comes from his side of the family, the star quickly said no, assuring his co-hosts that Nick’s tall stature comes from wife Deborah Roberts‘ father, who stood over 6 feet.

“We are a small people. We’re from the Bahamas,” Roker said of his family, joking, “We’re built low to the ground with one leg that’s shorter than the other to lean in to hurricanes.”

As for what Nick actually ate at camp, Roker said it was “fairly healthy” food. “They didn’t do a lot of burgers and stuff. It was stir-fry and Indian food,” he explained.

And though Nick may have passed his father in height, Roker has another milestone to manage right now: His daughter Leila Ruth, 18, is going off to college in three weeks.

“We got this #littletikes #logcabin when @leilaroker was 3,” he captioned a nostalgic photo over the weekend. “I can’t get rid of it. Now she’s going off to college. #sigh“

