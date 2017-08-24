Age Investigation: How Old Are the Game of Thrones Characters — and Actors?

Every once in a while, Game of Thrones makes us cringe or emotionally scars us for life, but that doesn’t stop us from coming back for more. Through all these seasons, one detail that’s really stuck out is the age of each character, particularly when we’re considering new couples or the deaths of younger characters. While the show ages for these characters may not be so wildly inappropriate, it’s still fascinating to know how old they all are when the books begin, as contrasted by how old the actors who play them are in real life. It’ll definitely change your perspective, especially when you think of some of the marriages and sex scenes that have been on this series.

43551643

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/How-Old-Characters-Game-Thrones-34677892

Share

More Celebrity News: