After Her Son’s Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger

When your toddler has a tantrum in public, the situation can become really uncomfortable. One mom found herself in this exact scenario while grocery shopping with her two children. Ashley Holmes shared on Facebook that her 3-year-old son “totally lost his marbles” and had a “full-blown meltdown,” during their trip, causing customers to whisper and glare at the family. Like many mothers, Ashley wanted to run out of the supermarket, ALDI in Kurri Kurri, but managed to finish shopping.

As she headed to her car, Ashley noticed an ALDI employee approaching her and thought more judgment was about to pass. However, the mom of two revealed that the lady had actually brought her yellow roses from the store and said, “We thought you deserve these.” She added, “I hope your day gets better,” before giving the mom a hug. Ashley said the simple gesture almost brought her to tears.

If you thought that was the happy ending though, there’s more. After Ashley shared the story on Facebook, one of her friends tagged the employee, Shannon Maybury, and the two women reconnected over social media. Shannon said she just wanted to make the mom smile and Ashley thanked her for being so kind. The exchange, which you can read below, is simply too sweet.

