Aaron Carter took to Twitter this weekend to get surprisingly honest with his fans. In an emotional letter, the singer, 29, revealed he is attracted to both men and women. The timing of Aaron’s letter comes after a difficult summer for the former child star. In June, Aaron was hospitalized for exhaustion after venting on Twitter that he was being body shamed for his thin frame. Then in July, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. But now Aaron is finally coming clean with fans about what’s been troubling him. Click through to read more of Aaron’s letter.

The post Aaron Carter Makes SHOCKING Confession: ‘I Find Boys & Girls Attractive’ appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/aaron-carter-confesses-truth-sexuality/

Share

More Celebrity News: