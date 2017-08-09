A Nearly Naked Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Barbados’s Crop Over Festival
Rihanna is back in her home country of Barbados for one of her favorite events of the year: Crop Over Festival. After showing off her new turquoise hair over the weekend, the 29-year-old singer touched down on the Caribbean island to participate in the annual Kadooment parade, and we have a feeling all eyes were on her. Prior to hitting the streets, Rihanna left very little to the imagination when she modeled her sexy festival outfit, which consisted of a jewel-encrusted bikini and a colorful set of feathered wings, on Instagram. The Crop Over Festival is one of the biggest events in Barbados and marks the end of a successful sugar cane harvest. It’s also a well-deserved break for Rihanna, who recently wrapped up the press tour for her new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
