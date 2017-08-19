A Hands-Free Hack For Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs

As easy as hard-boiled eggs are to make, they’re a pain to peel, that is until I learned this hack. It involves shaking the egg in a glass cup with a bit of water until the eggshell breaks into a million shards. It seemed completely unfathomable until I tested it out myself and discovered it’s completely legitimate! Here’s how it’s done.

Fill a glass cup or a mason jar with about 1/2 inch of water. Then add the egg. If you have a mason jar, screw on the lid.

Turn the cup to the side, pressing one hand over the open end so the water doesn’t pour out.

Start shaking! Don’t let the egg roll around the glass, but rather make sure it’s hitting the sides of the glass. You’ll begin to see the eggshell cracking . . .

Keep shaking until the shell slips off! Rinse the egg under cold water to remove any small shell shards, then enjoy.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Easiest-Way-Peel-Hard-Boiled-Eggs-39878905

Share

More Celebrity News: