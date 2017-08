Need a little motivation? How about a good laugh? A phone screen saver? We’ve got you covered — times nine! Here’s a mix of motivational quotes for when you need a pick-me-up and fitness jokes that prove the struggle is very, very real.

21383537

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Motivational-Fitness-Quotes-Memes-43829858

Share

More Celebrity News: