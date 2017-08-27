85 Types of Kisses Everyone Should Experience at Least Once

This Summer, maybe you’ll get lucky enough to have the kiss of a lifetime. To give you an idea of how you should make the most of the season of sandy kisses and Summer lovin’, we bring you some of our favorite kissing GIFs — from sweet and innocent to hot and heavy — for every relationship status. Think of it as your kiss bucket list. Here are 85 examples of the best kinds of kisses. Let’s get smooching!

35750029

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Kissing-GIFs-33995069

Share

More Celebrity News: