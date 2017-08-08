8 Fast-Acting K-Beauty Products For When You Just Don’t Have Time For Acne

When you think of K-beauty, you probably picture luxuriously hydrating serums and sheet masks that yield perfectly dewy skin. If you suffer from acne, however, the last thing you want to do is feed your oily face a ton of heavy moisture. So, let’s clear this up: it’s a huge misconception that K-beauty products don’t cater to banishing blemishes. In fact, no matter your preference or formula, there are tons of acne-fighting solutions out there. Whether you’re a sheet mask hoarder or a spot treatment fiend, these K-beauty products will even out your complexion so it’s just the way you like it.

