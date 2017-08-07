7 Tips You Need to Know Before Trying This Buzzy Hair-Removal Method

In the arena of hair removal, what’s your choice weapon? For some, the preferred method is the razor. For others, waxing. For the permanent deal (and the brave), lasering. And then, there are those for team epilator — aka my secret to the silky, hairless skin of my dreams.

Long story short, the epilator is a device made of spinning tweezers that pluck hair from the root. It’s also what my brother refers to as a “torture device” (which I can’t exactly deny . . . ). Epilating may seem daunting at first, but with practice and a handy bible of tips, you’ll be set for smooth legs and beyond.

Personally, I’m pro-epilating because I find that my hairs grow back at a slower rate, and it ensures a much more thorough removal. Some epilators can tweeze hairs that are less than a millimeter in length (my current one can handle strands as small as 0.5 mm). Back when I was shaving, I literally found myself resorting to my trusty razor-and-cream combo every day, mainly because stubble is the bane of my existence. While shaving merely removes hair from the skin surface, epilating grips hair directly from the root to prevent the inevitable stubble and pesky ingrown hairs — that is, if you are epilating correctly.

Now, the money question: does epilating hurt? Everyone’s pain tolerance varies, but speaking as a weakling who has yet to summon the courage to even get a bikini wax, I did not find the pain to be of the blood-curdling, horror-movie-scream variety. Yes, it hurts in the beginning — and to be fair, it still does a little now — but your skin and hair follicles adjust to the tweezing sensation over time. That being said, I’m still about the epilating life because my sensitive soul just cannot handle waxing or lasering. Maybe one day!

Keep reading for the scoop on everything epilating.

