I apologize in advance, but your butt is going to be so sore after this workout. Six moves, 100 reps, all targeted at your tush. It’s intense but so worth it. Want to make it harder? Repeat for another 100 reps.

28185620

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/100-Rep-Butt-Workout-40654856

Share

More Celebrity News: