6 Foolproof Ways to Have a Great First Day at a New Job

Congratulations! You nailed the interview and landed the job. Once the adrenaline rush subsides, however, you may start to feel nervous about that first day in the new office. One surefire way to combat those jitters is to take action. Making some preparations in advance and getting into the right mindset will allow you to put your best foot forward from the get-go. The following first-day guidance comes from Sharon Schweitzer, business etiquette expert and founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide. So, take a deep breath and get to prepping. You got this!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/career/First-Day-New-Job-Tips-43041217

Share

More Celebrity News: