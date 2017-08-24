50+ Brown-Bag Lunches That Aren’t a Sandwich
Nothing against sandwiches per se, but if you pack one for lunch week in and out, palate fatigue can set in. The next time you’re looking to mix things up, try one of these alternative brown-bag lunches — we’ve included recipes for everything from hearty salads to chili to Summer rolls.
