5 Chic Finds at LOFT’s End of Summer Sale

Everything on sale at the LOFT is an extra 50 percent off in honor of the brand’s end of summer sale event. With so many items to choose from, selecting your favorites may seem a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve picked out five of the chicest styles to add to your cart, including a floral slip dress and a ruffled sweater tank that will make the rest of your summer adventures instantly mores stylish and even take you through to fall. There is no code necessary to score this amazingly awesome 50 percent off deal, just shop, add your favorites to your cart and check out!

Scroll down to shop our five favorite styles and more before the offer ends.

Ruffle Tank

This sweater tank is even prettier with ruffle details.

Buy It! Flutter Sweater Tank, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); loft.com

Floral Slip Dress

We’re in love with this pretty floral slip dress. Layer it over a t-shirt on the weekends or with heels and a pair of statement earrings for a night out.

Buy It! Botanical Slip Dress, $32.44 (orig. $64.88); loft.com

Ankle Wrap Block Heels

Block heels are chic and comfortable so you can wear them just about anywhere.

Buy It! Ankle Wrap Block Heels, $37.49 (orig. $74.99); loft.com

Floral Print Pants

Floral pants are a celebrity favorite, so snag a pair for yourself and try out the trend! They’re great for the office, weekend activities or even date night.

Buy It! Summer Floral Fluid Pants, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); loft.com

Boho Jacket

This jacket is perfect to throw on for breezy nights by the beach or with jeans and booties for fall.

Buy It! Bohemia Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); loft.com

What are the chicest styles that you’re scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!

Via: http://people.com/style/loft-online-sale/

Share

More Celebrity News: