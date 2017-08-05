5 Chic Finds at LOFT’s End of Summer Sale
Everything on sale at the LOFT is an extra 50 percent off in honor of the brand’s end of summer sale event. With so many items to choose from, selecting your favorites may seem a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve picked out five of the chicest styles to add to your cart, including a floral slip dress and a ruffled sweater tank that will make the rest of your summer adventures instantly mores stylish and even take you through to fall. There is no code necessary to score this amazingly awesome 50 percent off deal, just shop, add your favorites to your cart and check out!
Scroll down to shop our five favorite styles and more before the offer ends.
Ruffle Tank
This sweater tank is even prettier with ruffle details.
Buy It! Flutter Sweater Tank, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); loft.com
Floral Slip Dress
We’re in love with this pretty floral slip dress. Layer it over a t-shirt on the weekends or with heels and a pair of statement earrings for a night out.
Buy It! Botanical Slip Dress, $32.44 (orig. $64.88); loft.com
Ankle Wrap Block Heels
Block heels are chic and comfortable so you can wear them just about anywhere.
Buy It! Ankle Wrap Block Heels, $37.49 (orig. $74.99); loft.com
Floral Print Pants
Floral pants are a celebrity favorite, so snag a pair for yourself and try out the trend! They’re great for the office, weekend activities or even date night.
Buy It! Summer Floral Fluid Pants, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); loft.com
Boho Jacket
This jacket is perfect to throw on for breezy nights by the beach or with jeans and booties for fall.
Buy It! Bohemia Jacket, $44.99 (orig. $89.99); loft.com
What are the chicest styles that you’re scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!
Via: http://people.com/style/loft-online-sale/