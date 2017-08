The point of a tattoo isn’t always to flaunt it. In fact, the more discreet, the sexier, because it’s like having your own little secret. We’ve found fierce ink inspiration for women ahead that can easily be covered up or shown off when desired. It all just depends on how much you’re willing to expose. Check out these 42 sexy tattoos.

40054765

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Sexy-Tattoos-You-Can-Hide-43878524

Share

More Celebrity News: