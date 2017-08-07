37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week’s Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones

HOLY. WHAT. This week’s episode of Game of Thrones is absolutely one of the best ever — and most stressful, and most insane — in the entire series. Featuring reunions for the Stark kids, meaningful eye contact between Jon and Daenerys, and the battle that may be the most memorable battle in the whole series so far, “The Spoils of War” is so, so, so good. I personally suffered like 84 heart attacks watching this week’s episode, but there are just as many moments to smile about, so let’s get to recounting just how crazy this episode was.

