30 Roman Numeral Tattoos That Will Mark Your Most Memorable Date

Even if you consider yourself more of a word gal than a number person, you should definitely consider getting a Roman numeral tattoo. Everyone has a number, date, or time that they find meaningful, whether it’s a wedding anniversary, a loved one’s birthday, or a lucky number. Why not commemorate it permanently with a sleek and timeless Roman numeral tattoo? It’s also easy to incorporate an infinity sign or arrow ink with this style, should you want to double up on trends! Read on for some pretty placement ideas.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Roman-Numeral-Tattoo-Ideas-38021222

