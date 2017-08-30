30 Alien Tattoos That Will Abduct Your Imagination
If you put the “extra” in extraterrestrial, then your orbit will seriously sync with these Martian tattoos. Who knew little green women and men could be so chic? The answer is: a lot of people on Instagram, apparently, where the #alientattoos hashtag is quickly abducting our hearts.
From tiny neck tattoos to larger sleeves, intergalactic tattoos are a unique way to rep your love for the solar system. We’ve seen (and loved) tons of moon and constellation tats, but there’s something a little edgier about Venusian ink. Read on for our favorite looks that transport us to galaxies far, far away.
