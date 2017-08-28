28 Best Smoothie Recipes For Weight Loss

If you’re sipping on a smoothie in the morning to lose weight, don’t just throw a million healthy ingredients into the blender and hope for the best! It needs to follow this formula for weight loss. You can stray from the formula a little, but aim to keep it between 300 and 400 calories, and it should offer 13 to 20 grams of protein, at least six grams of fiber, 40 to 55 grams of carbs, 10 to 15 grams of healthy fats, and try to keep it under 36 grams of sugar. Sounds complicated? Just follow one of these recipes and it’s easy (and delicious!).

