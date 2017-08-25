25 Cute Wedding-Guest Wedges to Help You Dance the Night Away

To the untrained eye, wearing wedges to a wedding may seem like a clunky shoe solution. But to a more seasoned wedding guest, it’s the smart choice. For starters, wedges are a sturdy shoe. They’re built for more than beauty — they’re built for endurance. Wedges offer something that the stiletto cannot, which is mileage. And weddings, much like running a marathon, require stamina. A wedge gives you the benefit of height without the topple-over effect. And in the right wedge, you avoid the pain-inducing trauma of the pump.

So, because you want to do more than walk around comfortably — you want to dance until you can’t dance no mo’ — you opt for the wedge. Up ahead, find out all the wedge has to offer — for any wedding, in any season. (Your feet can thank us later.)

