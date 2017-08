Raise your hand if you’re sick of packing your lunch only to find yourself raiding your office’s chips and candy stash by three in the afternoon. These recipes, ranging from a hearty soba noodle salad to a food-coma-free creamy broccoli soup (the secret: Greek yogurt), will solve your problem, and they’re all vegetarian to boot.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Vegetarian-Work-Lunch-Recipes-36766462

