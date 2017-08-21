21 Dishes That’ll Have You Freaking Out Over Fall

We don’t know about you, but it takes us a long time to deal with the Summer to Fall transition. It’s sad to let go of warm nights, succulent barbecue, and plump berries. However, it’s important to remember that the chillier months have plenty of fabulous fun to offer as well! Think slow-cooked soups, hearty pasta dishes, and decadent desserts. Keep reading for those plus many more dishes that’ll have you looking forward to the season ahead.

— Additional reporting by Lisette Mejia

Photos: Lauren Hendrickson, Nicole Perry, Cook’s Country, and Girl Versus Dough

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Fall-Recipes-10782608

Share

More Celebrity News: