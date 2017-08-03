2017 Is Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars

We’re all hoping for good things to happen in the second half of 2017, but some stars are expecting more than just success and happiness — they’re also expecting babies. Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in February and recently gave birth to twins, as did George and Amal Clooney, who named their new bundles of joy Alexander and Ella. A crop of other stars still have buns in the oven, like first-time moms Serena Williams and Julia Stiles, so we can’t wait to see the rest of Hollywood’s newest additions when they arrive!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pregnant-Celebrities-2017-42931234

