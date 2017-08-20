20 Sugar Skull Nail Accents That Honor Your Mexican Heritage on Día de los Muertos
If you’re already thinking of creative ways to honor your Mexican roots on Día de los Muertos, consider painting your pride on your nails
The traditional holiday brings forth a colorful celebration of the deceased. Vibrantly painted sugar skulls are a recognized symbol of the day, so why not incorporate las catrinas into your beauty routine this year? Whether drawn bold across all ten fingers, or placed as a small accent, the decorated skull is a gorgeous way to show your heritage. We’ve picked out some festive Día de los Muertos designs that will get you inspired — scroll through to check them out.
— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Sugar-Skull-Nail-Art-Ideas-41975538