20 Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Photos That Will Make You Miss The Hills

If you were a fan of MTV’s Laguna Beach or The Hills, then you definitely remember Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth. The ladies were the best of friends, even living together and adopting a dog at one point. While we’re not entirely sure if they’re still as close as they once used to be, Lauren and Lo recently reunited at a friend’s wedding, where they both served as bridesmaids. In honor of their sweet reunion, take a walk down memory lane and look back at Lauren and Lo’s cutest moments together.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lauren-Conrad-Lo-Bosworth-Cute-Pictures-43921753

