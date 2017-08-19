19 Spice Girls Photos That Will Take You Back to a Simpler Time

The ’90s were an epic decade when it came to pop culture. While 90210 was steaming up your TV screens and inflatable chairs were taking over your bedroom, chances are the Spice Girls were blasting on the radio. The girl group — made up of Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”), Melanie Chisholm (“Sporty Spice”), Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”), Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”), and Victoria Beckham (“Posh Spice”) — gave the “girl power” movement a whole new push. There were peace signs, British flags, and really high-heeled boots, and we wish we could just press rewind to go back to that simple time. Get lost in nostalgia with these Spice Girls throwback photos.

43716717

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Spice-Girls-Throwback-Photos-43732733

Share

More Celebrity News: