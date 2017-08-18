18 (Mostly Thirsty) Reactions to You Know Who’s Sexy Game of Thrones Return

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones below!

The fifth episode of Game of Thrones season seven, “Eastwatch,” is notable for many reasons, but chief among them is how f*cking hot Gendry is. The long-awaited return of Robert Baratheon’s bastard had fans drooling from the moment Ser Davos first spots him working as a blacksmith in Flea Bottom to the scene when he bashes some heads in with a massive hammer. Enjoy each and every one of Twitter’s hilarious(ly thirsty) reactions to Gendry’s reappearance below.

43875117

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Gendry-Return-Game-Thrones-Reactions-43875154

Share

More Celebrity News: