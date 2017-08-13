13 Creamy Smoothies So Good They’re Basically Milkshakes in Disguise

When your sweet-tooth cravings hit, smoothies may not be the first option you think of. After all, this cool drink seems more appropriate for breakfast and sounds way too healthy. Milkshakes, on the other hand, are practically irresistible, which is why we searched for smoothie recipes that reflected the texture and taste of a frothy shake. The recipes here look like your favorite milkshakes, there are even vegan options, and they can easily be re-created right in your kitchen.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Smoothies-Look-Like-Milkshakes-37519770

Share

More Celebrity News: