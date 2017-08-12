12 Sexy Chandelier Tattoos

Chandelier designs on women have grown into a popular tattoo trend, and we’re not surprised. The intricate dot work it requires results in dainty details drooping beneath bold and beautiful centerpieces, hence its name. Even Girls creator Lena Dunham got what she called her “warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier” in her Instagram post after being inspired by Rihanna’s own ink work under her breasts.

The jewel-like design is beautiful anywhere on the body, but on the sternum and lower chest are definitely some of the hottest areas that we’ve seen. If we’ve learned one thing about sexy tattoos, it’s all about the placement. Check out 12 examples ahead!

