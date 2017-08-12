12 Reasons Prague Should Be on Your Bucket List

Prague, Czech Republic, is a magical city right in the center of Europe. With enchanting fairy-tale architecture, delicious Czech cuisine, and quaint cobblestone streets, Prague is the perfect destination for those looking for rich culture and a hint of romance. It’s easy to see why Prague charms everyone who visits.

There are few cities in Europe as downright beautiful as Prague, but its famous medieval looks are just one element of its layered appeal. If the fact that their beer is cheaper than water isn’t enough to move this city high up on your bucket list, than here are more reasons you should visit Prague right now.

