12 Healthy Snacks That Are Perfect For the Midnight Munchies

While late-night eating may not be as bad for your waistline as you think, that doesn’t mean that all snacks are created equal. The best late-night snacks are easy to digest so you don’t lie awake from feeling too full. Carbs are good, but it’s a good idea to avoid too much fiber, protein, or fat. If your late-night eating includes buttery grilled cheese, ice cream, or gobs of peanut butter, here are a few healthier options for you. Make these low-calorie options ahead of time for quick snacking when the mood strikes!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Healthy-Late-Night-Snacks-Low-Calories-18872289

