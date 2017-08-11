11-Year-Old Severely Injured After Friend Poured Boiling Water on Her At a Sleepover

An 11-year-old girl received second-degree burns after her friend poured boiling water on her at a sleepover.

NY1 spoke to the girl’s mother, who identified the victim as Jamoneisha Merritt. The girl was at a sleepover when her friend threw boiling water at her while she was sleeping early Monday morning.

Her mother, Ebony, said Jamoneisha is in emotional and physical pain, and that they are not letting the girl look at her injuries yet.

“She’s very sad,” Ebony told NY1. “She’s emotionally messed up. She don’t understand why they did that to her. She thought they was her friends.”

“I was told that they didn’t like her. And they just been bullying her,” she continued. “They’ve been on Snapchat. It’s been going on several times. The girl admitted it. ‘I don’t like her. I wanted to do it.’”

Jamoneisha suffered burns to her face, neck, shoulders, and chest which came as the result of a game called the “hot water challenge,” in which an unsuspecting victim has hot water thrown on them, according to NY1.

She was admitted to Harlem Hospital with second-degree burns and is now in stable condition, NBC New York reports.

According to the New York Post, the 12-year-old girl who allegedly poured water on her was arrested and is now facing a felony assault charge.

An 8-year-old Florida girl died Monday from complications after being dared to drink boiling water.

Via: http://people.com/crime/girl-injured-boiling-water-sleepover/

Share

More Celebrity News: