10 Things Women Want to Hear From Their SOs

Actions speak louder than words, but that doesn’t mean that what you say doesn’t hold significance in your relationship. There are certain things women appreciate, and they don’t always involve gifts and flowers. Oftentimes, sweet reminders of how much you care can go much further than those types of things.

When it comes to making a woman feel loved, think simple, thoughtful, and sweet. Keep these 10 phrases in mind next time you want to make her smile.

1. “I appreciate you.”

A little thanks goes a long way. Especially after being together for years, things go unsaid because it’s assumed by now that you both know how thankful you are for each other. But it never hurts to remind her every now and then that you’re grateful for everything she’s done, whether it’s being supportive of your work or buying your favorite snacks.

2. “Let me help you.”

Don’t assume that she’ll ask you for help when she needs it. Even if she’s the type of person who likes to handle things on her own, she’ll still appreciate the gesture. Offer a hand regardless of whether or not she takes it. You can assist her in indirect ways also, such as bringing her a glass of wine when she looks stressed.

3. “I hope you know how much I love you.”

Again, I’m sure she’s well aware, but “I love yous” never get tired. It’s better to say it more than not enough, so don’t be afraid to shower her with these three words. Although it’s great to hear it coming from your mouth, remember to also back it up with actions.

4. “Just calling to say hi.”

Random phone calls aren’t just for the dating days. Even if you two live together, it’s still sweet to receive a call saying that you were thinking of her and that you can’t wait to see her later at home.

5. “I’m so lucky.”

Hearing this will make her feel loved and appreciated. Return her kind gestures with this phrase or at unexpected moments. If you want to go the extra mile, follow it with reasons you feel so lucky being her partner.

6. “Tell me about your day.”

It’s important to show that you’re interested in her life, even if it’s about girlfriend drama or her crappy work day. She’ll love that you’re willing to at least listen and offer feedback, knowing that you probably would rather talk about something else. Lend an ear and she’ll most likely return the favor when it’s your turn.

7. “You make me so happy.”

If you’re genuinely satisfied in your relationship and love being together, tell her! She’ll feel good hearing that she’s an amazing partner, and knowing how great things are going will only benefit the relationship.

8. “I missed you today.”

Even if you both saw each other that same morning, it’s still sweet to say that you missed her. It shows that you just can’t get enough of her, and she’ll love that.

9. “You’re so beautiful.”

If “beautiful” isn’t in your normal vocabulary, consider busting it out every once in a while. It’s never a bad time to say it. Many women appreciate the word “beautiful” over “sexy,” “hot,” or “cute” anyway.

10. “You are enough.”

This is an especially important reminder in times she’s feeling insecure about herself or your relationship. Reassure her that there’s no need to doubt herself because she’s everything you need and more.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/What-Women-Want-Hear-From-Partners-43879954

