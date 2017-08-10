10 L’Occitane Skincare Saviors Every Wannabe French Beauty Girl Needs

If Belle from Beauty and the Beast were real, I bet her favorite skincare brand would be L’Occitane. Both the Disney princess and the line hail from Provence, France. I imagine Belle using the lovely scented products on her delicate skin. When I say these products smell fantastic, I mean it!

I’ve actually been to the South of France with L’Occitane to see how the products are harvested. Ingredients like lavender and almond oil truly hail from Provence and offer outstanding skincare benefits. The gorgeous yellow immortelle flower is the star of the newly relaunched antiaging line (out this September). Keep reading to learn about the relaunch as well some of my favorite products from this beloved heritage brand.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Best-LOccitane-Products-43926508

Share

More Celebrity News: