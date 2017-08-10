10 Fascinating Facts About Drew Scott’s Fiancée, Linda Phan

Since Drew Scott announced his over-the-top engagement to girlfriend Linda Phan, Property Brothers fans everywhere have been wondering about the woman who stole the HGTV star’s heart. We did a little digging and discovered that Linda is smart, fun, and the perfect addition to the Scott family, although it seems she’s unofficially been a part of the clan for years now. Get to know Linda better by reading about her ahead.

42849331

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Who-Linda-Phan-42857801

Share

More Celebrity News: