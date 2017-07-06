ZOMG, This New Target-Only Brand Is About to Become Your Home Obsession

If you’re obsessed with Target home decor (and who isn’t?), you’re not alone. The affordable megaretailer’s Nate Berkus collection is a treasure trove of stylish must haves, and its Pillowfort collection has made it possible to create whimsical kids’ bedrooms at a price parents can actually afford. But contemporary shoppers want even more more unique products designed to meet their specific needs, and Target is paying attention. It has seen the big impact its only-at-Target brands have had, and — after conducting extensive research to understand what today’s shoppers want — it has just announced plans to launch 12 new brands, including an on-trend home brand!

Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, explained in a statement, “We knew we’d need to refresh our offerings — and define new ones — so our guests continue to love what they’re discovering at Target and want to keep coming back, again and again.” In the home realm, that means creating Project 62, a “modern home brand thoughtfully designed for everyday life.” From the sneak peek we’ve seen, it looks like the brand will focus on cool, midcentury-modern essentials, including small furniture like bar carts and end tables, eye-catching servingware, and cozy accent pieces. Project 62 will hit stores and Target.com Sept. 19, 2017.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Target-Adds-Project-62-Home-Brand-43708979

